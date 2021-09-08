Police at Asante-Bekwai in the Ashanti Region have arrested three teenagers in connection with the murder of a final year student of Oppong Memorial Senior High School (SHS).

Richard Appiah, who is 19 years old and a final year Visual Arts student, died of stabbed wounds on Saturday after an attack on him by some youth of Kokofu in the Ashanti Region at about 9: 40 pm.

The suspects, all Junior High School pupils, were arrested in their hideouts following a tip-off.

ALSO:

Police have also declared Kofi Nti, Ramsey Okyere and Kofi Atta wanted.

Bekwai District Police Commander, DSP Teddy Damptey-Brown, told JoyNews the deceased, in the company of four others, is said to have gone out of campus to Kokofu Town.

He was stabbed with a broken bottle after he stepped forward to collect an iPhone seized from one of the students.

On Wednesday, the three suspects, who were arrested at different locations, were expected to be arraigned at the Bekwai Magistrate Court.

Bekwai District Police Commander, DSP Teddy Damptey-Brown, said the police will apply for a bench warrant for the run-away suspects.