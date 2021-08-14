Grandmother, 61, engaged to 24-year-old boyfriend

A grandma, aged 61, is engaged to her 24-year-old lover.

Cheryl McGregor and Quran McCain, from Rome, Georgia, United States took to Instagram to announce their engagement.

They also shared a video of the moment McCain got down on one knee inside a restaurant to ask Cheryl to marry him.

“She said yes. You make me simple but I love you and it’s nothing but forward from here,” the caption on the Instagram post reads.

Despite a 37-year age gap, the couple insists their sex life is fantastic and they have great chemistry.

Quran McCain, 24 and his now-fiancé, Cheryl McGregor, 61, met when he was just 15, but there were no romantic feelings until last year.

Cheryl, a grandma-of-17, has children who are older than Quran. Yet, Quran says they never think of the age difference “because Cheryl has a very young spirit, soul and heart”.

Cheryl admitted she does get upset by the hateful comments posted online where she proudly shares videos of their lives, but does her best to ignore them.

The couple first met when they worked at fast food restaurant Dairy Queen in 2012 in Rome, Georgia.

Cheryl’s son Chris was Quran’s manager, and she would visit his workplace to check on him or get a meal, but Quran was only 15 at the time so there was no romantic involvement.

“We didn’t think much of each other – she drove a baby blue Carrera and that’s the only reason I noticed her!” Quran said.

He eventually left his job and the pair lost contact, until November 4 last year, when Quran went to the convenience store where Cheryl was working as a cashier.

Quran said: “I used to see her every day, she would always be so happy, but today she was sad and I asked her what was wrong and she was crying.”

Cashier Cheryl was upset she had posted a video of her dancing on her TikTok and was receiving hate comments, and Quran helped comfort her.

They stayed in touch, and even made some videos of them dancing together which went viral. The couple got closer and eventually their relationship blossomed into a romantic one.

Cheryl is only six years younger than Quran’s grandmother and eight years younger than his grandfather.

Cheryl’s youngest daughter is 29, making her years older than Quran.

Quran said: “Nobody was accepting, everyone thought we were joking or thought it was all games.

“Some of her seven kids turned on her due to her dating a younger black man.

“She was very hurt. It hurt her because she raised them to not be like that.”

But Quran insists his family were accepting as they could see how happy they were together.

Despite all the hate, the couple try to remain positive and say that their fans help keep them together.

They got engaged on July 31 and hope to get married very soon.

Quran said: “Keep doing you, do what makes you happy. At the end of day everyone’s gonna judge you for something so you might as well do what you feel is right and never let someone take your peace.”

Cheryl said: “Don’t look for love because it will find you, because I wasn’t looking for love and it found me and it’s amazing.”