Former Black Stars midfielder, Michael Essien, has sparked massive reactions on social media with his latest photos on social media.

The ex-Chelsea player has been spotted wearing a hat with Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBTQI+) community colours.

Clad in a black jersey, he was captured in a jubilant mood at the stadium as he hugs players amid smiles.

This comes after he lost over a million followers on social media with a post on LGBTQ+ in March 2021.

The player posted the photos on his official Instagram page.