The Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, Rockson Dafeamekpor, has escaped death after being involved in a ghastly accident.

The accident occurred after a KIA truck loaded with concrete blocks run into the MP’s vehicle, causing it to somersault twice.

The MP was travelling with a vehicle with the registration number GT 9497-13.

Reports indicate the incident occurred on Saturday, August 14, 2021, on the Aveyime Battor road in the Volta Region.

This was at a time Mr Dafeamekpor was returning from the funeral of colleague MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa’s father.

Witnesses rushed to the scene to help overturn the car which laid on the roof with the tyres upwards.