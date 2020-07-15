Dancehall musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known as Shatta Wale says he has gotten himself a new friend.

He has since shared a photo of the said ‘friend’ with his fans on his Instagram page and it has turned out to be actress Benedicta Gafah.

The Shatta Movement boss posted the photo of the beautiful actress beaming with smile clad in a traditional Kente outfit.

READ ALSO

He posted the photo with the caption, And God gave me another Bestie 😍 @empress_dictabee.

Check the post out below: