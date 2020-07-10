Actress Benedicta Gafah seems to have bounced back on social media after she went ‘cool’ a few weeks back.

Perhaps she was on a body transformation journey as the new photos that have appeared online show a massive change in her physique.

In a new photo she shared, she looked so curvy and slim at the waist than before. This body shape is commonly called ‘tapoli’ body.

In Ghana, that title is known to be used for actress, Princess Shyngle.

But now, it seems actress Gafah is ready to compete with Shyngle on who has the tiniest waist and deserves to be called ‘tapoli’.

She shared the photo with a caption that read: “Dreams do come true”.