Actress Benedicta Gafah says she has developed ‘thick-skin’ attitude in order to withstand the insults and vile attacks that are directed at her by Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong.

According to her, she has refused to bow to pressure from people who have been attacking her for no wrong done.

“At first when I used to hear my stories and my names in the news and all that I used to be bothered but my elder brother sat me down one day and was like ‘if you want to be in this business, you need to grow a tough skin’…” she said.

The fashionista recounted that, her brother asked her, “‘whatever that is going on, is it true?’ and I said ‘no’, and he said ‘do they pay your bills?’ and I said ‘no’ and he said, ‘do they feed you?’ and I said ‘no’, do they give you shelter?’ and I said ‘no’ and he therefore told me not to pay attention to them and that is when I decided not to allow these things to get to me. Let me just say, I have developed thick skin now,” she told TV3.

The MP and businessman had accused her of having an amorous relationship with Bishop Obinim.

However, Miss Gafah seems unperturbed by the accusation.