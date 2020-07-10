Ghanaian dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, has set fans talking after dropping an unrecognisable throwback photo on social media.

The photo captured the singer born Livingstone Etse Satekla’s early life before stardom which really resonates with his ‘Wo Gb3 J3k3’ track.

He was spotted without his current dreadlocks as he donned a black blazer which was shaped like a bulletproof vest.

Stonebwoy, taking to Instagram, shared the photo to reminisce how far God had brought him in life.

He captioned it: “Your Movement must be stronger than Apartheid. To God be the Glory, life is a journey.”

The photo has got fans appreciating God for his life, while others say he looked like Shatta Wale back in the days.

