Bulldog has described Stonebwoy’s assertion that no Ghanaian artiste manager has a certificate as unfortunate.

According to him, he is a certified manager due to his works with artistes in Ghana’s entertainment sphere, hence Stonebwoy, generalising the statement, was uncalled for.

Stonebwoy, speaking on UTV, said no artiste manager had a certificate to back their craft or talent.

Who has a certificate to back their claims as artiste managers in Ghana? Let’s keep the story short. I don’t like to blow my horns but I built all of them and that is the honest truth. For someone who has built something, you cannot destroy me…he said in the Akan language.

But Bulldog has reacted to his statement below:

The general disregard for Artiste Management as a profession, on United Showbiz, was so unfortunate.

If you have a situation with your management team please don’t generalise it.

To say which artiste manager in Ghana can show a certificate for management was distasteful and unschooled.

Let us learn to respect each other’s contribution in this space.

You were on the moral high ground about ‘disrespect in the game’ kindly heed to your counsel.

I’m not sure it will be appropriate for one to seek for an artiste’s certificate for them to be referred to as or become one.

Talent management is the knowledge or skill obtained from a period of practical experience with talents, especially that gained in a particular profession.

One’s handiwork and attainment in their chosen field makes them a master of their trade and not a certificate in form of a document.

Their unceasing success in their field of work is all the certification they require.

How joyous it would be to ask for a presidential certificate… 😂 😂

Talent management is a labour of love. Their efforts don’t generate into streams or laurels for themselves so their contribution to the grandiose victory is easily overlooked.

Talent Managers aren’t celebrated in this country because their tale of toil don’t get told.

I am a CERTIFIED TALENT MANAGER without a certificate.

God bless the entertainment space and all stakeholders.