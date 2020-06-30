The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will decide on the future of 2019/20 football season today following the outbreak of coronavirus.

Football activities in the country have come to a halt following the outbreak.

The FA’s medical team tabled a proposal before the government’s Covid-19 team but reports emerged that the country’s football governing body could not convince the government with its proposal to resume football behind closed doors.

READ ALSO

Kurt Okraku, who is the FA boss, has reiterated his desire to resume football despite failing to convince the government through the medical team.

According to him, the ‘Number 12’ video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas that exposed the rot in Ghana football dragged football in the country on its knees.

He justified that this is the time “we need to resume football to be able to win the love of the people.”

It is unknown if the season will be cancelled or will continue.