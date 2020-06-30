The Asokore Mampong Municipal Chief Executive, Alidu Seidu, says he will hold Asawase Member of Parliament (MP), Muntaka Mubarak, responsible for any disruption of the voter registration exercise in the area.

It follows a warning by the MP of fierce resistance to an alleged grand scheme by the governing New Patriotic Party to bus non-residents into Asawase to register.

Mr Seidu has denied the allegation and described Alhaji Mubarak as a ‘liar’.

Listen to his interview on Nhyira FM’s Kro Yi Mu Nsem, hosted by Kofi Asante below: