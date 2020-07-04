Musician Sista Afia after invading the ‘female rap’ genre which brought forth many controversies, is poised to throw more light on Dancehall.

The Are You Ready composer hinted at a possible collaboration with Stonebwoy on the release of her first Dancehall song.

The two were captured in Stonebwoy’s BHIM studios as they stir up the banger yet to be ready.

Sista Afia, in a bid to prove her versatility, is venturing into different categories outside her usual highlife genre.

Her fans flooded the comment section of the Instagram post which announced the feature, to reveal their anticipation.

Also, she has featured Sarkodie on a rap song titled Broken Heart. She also recruited Shatta Wale on two Afrobeat songs, Something and Jeje.