Ghana striker, Jordan Ayew, has described his new record as the highest Ghanaian goal scorer in the English Premier League as a massive achievement.

The 28-year-old scored in Crystal Palace’s 2:0 win at the Vitality Stadium against Bournmouth.

Jordan’s goal was his 9th goal of the season making it his 25th overall in the competition, making him the top-scoring Ghanaian player in Premier League history ahead of former Leeds United striker Tony Yeboah.

The former Swansea City forward is delighted with his accomplishments this season, especially surpassing Yeboah’s record.

“Tony Yeboah is massive, maybe the best striker of all-time in Ghana,” he told Sky Sports.

READ ALSO

“To beat his total and get to 25 goals in the Premier League is a great achievement for me and my family.

“I’ve always thought that I was a good finisher, but sometimes you just need a bit of luck.

“This year, I’ve had quite a bit of luck, but luck doesn’t just come like that, you need to provoke it.

“I’ve been working really, really hard on that but there’s still room for improvement”, he added.

Palace will be hosted by Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.