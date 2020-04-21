If Kennedy Agyapong thought Benedicta Gafah is a walkover and as such he will say anything and go free like that, then he thought wrong. Benedicta Gafah is hitting back in ways she knows best.

Just after telling Mr Agyapong that he can never bring her down with her negativity because she was born to succeed, Miss Gafah has hit back again.

This time around, she decided to go raw in a new video that appeared to tease Mr Agyapong.

She has one of the biggest backsides in the industry and she knows how to flaunt it like a true boss chick.

Wearing a bareback top matched with skimpy shorts, she is seen flaunting her ass and twerking to the camera.

Watch video below: