The Electoral Commission (EC) has stated that it did not issue a voter identity card to an Asian male and that the said card is fake.

“We didn’t issue the FAKE Voter ID CARD,” the EC said in the press release.

The fake voter identity card, which surfaced on social media and generated heated debate, bears identity number 2809012504.

According to the EC, the card is a photoshopped copy which had the image of the Asian man superimposed on it.

READ ALSO:

The Commission said all the new voters’ registration cards issued have a blue background. The EC further identified one Nana Kwaku Okai Brako as the original holder of the card in question.

It, therefore, called on all to disregard the news about the voter identity card as it lacked substance and was false.

Check out full statement from the EC below: