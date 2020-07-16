The Electoral Commission (EC) has debunked claims that about 40% of the Biometric Voter Registration kits being used in the ongoing voters’ registration exercise were part of the old stock.

The EC has described the claims as falsehood that should be treated with contempt.

In a statement released on July 16, the Commission stated that “all kits currently in use were brand new”, adding that there is not a single obsolete kit in the field.

The EC is challenging those peddling the “fabrications” to name the centres where the old kits were being used for the benefit of Ghanaians.

Read full statement below: