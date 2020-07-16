Evangelist and gospel musician, Diana Asamoah, has revealed her source of inspiration for her gospel music and it’s none other than Reggae songs.

The actress said she has for a while followed Jamaican reggae icon, Bob Marley’s style of music and lyrics and that has inspired most of her music.

Sensible songs, devoid of any controversy that are always refreshing when played years later, are some of the features she has tapped from Bob Marley songs.

Diana Asamoah said her acquired knowledge has taught her not to go beyond her field in her quest to trend as that will sway her from the purpose of the Ministry.

“I do lifetime songs like Bob Marley [does]; that is why most of my music are Pentecostal hymns because they will not wither in changing seasons,” she said.

The ‘Onyame Ba’ lyricist confessed that despite her fame, none of her songs were written by her but her way of glorifying the Most High has elevated her in life.