Kumawood actor, Kwaku Manu, has offered advice to Medikal on how to ensure that his marriage with Fella Makafui works right to the end.

He noted that it is not right to involve one’s parents, siblings, or any member of the family in their marriage.

He added that this should be discouraged both on the woman and man’s side.

The actor also said it is not the best thing if family members live in the same house with the couple.

He explained that privacy is a very expensive and essential thing in marriage. Giving practical examples of the situation, he said marriage is not rosy and there are bad days.

Speaking in the Akan language, he said: “Take it that you and your wife have a little fight then you or she says ‘I don’t like the foolish things you are doing’, you know it is an angry talk, but your family or her family will take it to be a very serious thing.”

