Doreen Smith, a nurse working with the Soma CHPS Compound in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District, has narrated how she recorded Mahama Sakara, the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Director’s sexual acts towards her.

According to her, that was not the first time Mr Sakara had tried to make such advances.

She disclosed this while speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Friday following her viral sexual audio with Mr Sakara.

She said that though he did not succeed in having sex with her, the NHIA boss succeeded in ‘fingering’ her in the process of their struggle.

At this point, she thought to herself that the man had gone too far and therefore started to record him.

On how she managed to record the man without his consent, she noted that she had to lie to the suspect she was going to charge her phone and that is where she recorded the acts.

“I was in the consulting room when he came there and struggled with me for almost 30 minutes. He told me he had erected even before getting to my office. I realised that the facility was far away from the community and knew I wouldn’t be heard should something happen.

“And so had to lie to him that I was going to charge my phone from the consulting room which was very close to where I was and so in the process of putting the phone on charge, I started recording after realising the kind of thoughts he came here with,” she narrated.

She said she has since reported the issue to the police and the District Health Directorate and has added the audio recording.

Meanwhile, the NHIA says an investigation is ongoing following the allegation of sexual assault leveled against one of its Directors in the Savannah Region.

This was after a petition was sent to the authority outlining the allegations.

Police are also being involved in the investigation.

