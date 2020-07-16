The Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Manager has been asked to step aside over allegations of sexual misconduct against him by a staff.

According to the Authority, Mahama Sakara is being investigated by the Police service and further actions will be taken as the facts of the case unfold.

This follows a petition by a nurse in the Savannah Region alleging that Mr Sakara visited her duty post on July 8, at about 9:00 am under the guise of “Monitoring and sexually assaulted her.”

Following her petition, the District Manager was issued with a query and his response has been received, the Authority said.

“The NHIA strongly condemns all incidents of sexual harassment, sexual assault and gender-based violence in our society. The code of ethics enshrined in our conditions of service abhors such behaviour.

“The organisation will continue to champion the cause of individuals’ rights and liberties to live and work without interference especially women,” the Authority said.

READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW: