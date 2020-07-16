Ghana international, Kudus Mohammed, has completed his move to Dutch champions Ajax Amsterdam on Thursday on a five-year deal.

The 19-year-old joined the Dutch side from FC Nordsjaelland.

The promising forward joined Ajax for a fee of €9 million after passing his mandatory medical.

He is expected to replace Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech who joined Chelsea this summer.

The former Right to Dream Academy star scored on his debut for the Black Stars against South Africa back in November.

The 19-year-old has scored 11 goals in 25 appearances for FC Nordsjaelland this season.

Ajax confirmed the deal on their official Twitter page on Thursday.