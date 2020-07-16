A polling station agent of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the ongoing voter registration exercise has been arrested over a missing mobile phone.

The agent, Prince Tenge, has been accused of stealing the phone belonging to one of the registration officials at Awutu Bereku in the Central region.

Adom News’ Kofi Adjei, who followed the story, said the Electoral Commission (EC) official was charging the TECHNO phone he uses for data entry when the incident occurred.

“Prince was sitting close to where the phone was being charged so when it went missing he was the first suspect,” he narrated on Asempa FM Thursday.

Kofi Adjei said the angry electoral official reported the matter to the police who were very close and they initiated investigations.

After interrogation, Kofi Adjei said the suspect admitted to have taken the mobile phone.

“He led the police to a hen coup close to the registration centre where he had hidden the phone and handed it over,” Kofi Adjei added.

The Awutu Bereku Police Commander, Chief Inspector Stephen Tamakloe, confirmed this to Adom News.

He said the suspect is currently in police custody assisting with investigations.