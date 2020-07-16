A group of ‘Kayayei’ ( head porter’s) has threatened to invoke curses on the General Secretary of New Patriotic Party, John Boadu, if he fails to render an unqualified apology to all head porters in the country over his derogatory comments.

Their demands follow an assertion by Mr Boadu that only head porters will recognise Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang because of her low popularity.

Speaking to Adom News, Leader of the head porters branch at Old Fadama, Jemila Mohammed, described Mr Boadu’s comment as an insult to their integrity.

She has, therefore, called on him to show remorse and render an apology to them.

“Has John Boadu forgotten it’s a woman who gave birth to her? Why must you attack a woman like that? He should come and apologise else we will curse him,” she threatened.

Listen to them in audio above: