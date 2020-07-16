Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association [GFA] has released a statement on how the FIFA/CAF Covid-19 relief funds would be disbursed.

A total of $1.8 million is to be disbursed to Ghanaian men and women football clubs, as well as male and female national teams to help ease the financial burdens caused by the halt in football activities in the country.

The GFA received solidarity grant of $1m, with an additional $500,000 grant specifically for women’s football from FIFA while the CAF added $300,000 to support the football industry which has been affected by the pandemic.

The 18 Ghana Premier League clubs will pocket $15,000 each from the total financial package.

The 2019/20 Ghana football season was cancelled in June as a result of the pandemic.

Aside from the top-flight clubs, Division One League clubs will receive a combined $360,000 as part of their share of the fund. It means each of the 48 clubs will take home $7,500.

Also, the GFA decided to give the 16 Women’s Premier League teams in the country $10,000 each.

Other stakeholders that stand to benefit are GHALCA -$2,000, match commissioners – $34,000, venue media officers – $20,000, security services football- $2,000 and PFAG -$2,000 among others.

Below is the breakdown: