The Coalition for Event Managers and Suppliers, in partnership with the Multimedia Group Limited, is organising a special concert for mobilisation of sponsors.

As part of COVID-19 public education and face masks mobilisation campaign drive, the initiative, dubbed MASKS4ALL CHARITY CONCERT comes off this Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 8:pm.

The broadcast, which is exclusive to JOY Prime and Adom TV, also has stakeholders from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and Creative Arts Council.

To entertain sponsors while they donate in their freewill, some A-list artistes have been billed to rock the stage.

Yaw Sarpong will set the programme rolling with some uplifting gospel songs and Andy Dosty, Kuami Eugene, Kidi, Mr Drew, Bright Of Buk Bak, Lamisi, Patchbay Band and others will bring the concert to pace.

Persons who have the needy and vulnerable at heart can call 0595851160 to donate masks to the needy ahead of the concert.



