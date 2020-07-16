The youth wing of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has taken on the National Peace Council.

According to the NDC youth wing, the Council is biased towards the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Citing the commitment of the NDC to the Code of Conduct and roadmap to ending political vigilantism, the party said the National Peace Council has failed to ensure strict adherence to the code, especially during the ongoing voter registration exercise.

It said the Council has also failed to get the government to commit to the roadmap which the NDC has signed and committed itself to.

ALSO READ: Police officers go missing in Oda River as they chased suspected…

George Opare Addo, the National Youth Organiser of the NDC at a press conference on Wednesday [July 15, 2020], said NDC faithful observing the ongoing voter registration exercise are being brutalised by NPP vigilante members under the guise of National Security.

He said the National Peace Council’s failure to openly condemn the governing party in such instances smacks of hypocrisy and therefore it must crack the whip on the NPP that seems to be violating the terms of the code.

“To the hypocritical Peace Council, we are advising them that out of the 22 deliverables that they brought before us, 18 were supposed to be signed by the Government of Ghana led by Nana Akufo-Addo. The NDC has signed but up to date, the government is refusing to sign.

ALSO READ: Voters’ Register Brutalities: NDC to retaliate if…[Video]

“Anytime there are issues, instead of them condemning the NPP for acts of violence, because of how they behave, they end up adding the NDC to it. If the NPP is perpetrating violence and they can’t call them to order, nobody should call anybody in the NDC to order,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, he has warned that the party will conduct citizen’s arrest of persons involved in the killing of a 28-year-old man at a registration centre at Banda in the Bono Region.

The graduate teacher trainee from the Methodist College of Education at Akim Oda in the Eastern Region, Silas Wulochamey, was allegedly stabbed, following an altercation between some NPP and NDC supporters at a registration centre in the area.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus: Medical staff at KATH dies; 170 others test positive



Mr Addo said the party will seek justice for Mr Wulochamey. “Up to date, the killers of Silas have not been arrested. We demand within 72 hours the apprehension of those who killed him else we will take action by ourselves to look for the hooligans,” he threatened.