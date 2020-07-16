The Ghana Police Service, following a probe of a police officer, who slapped an applicant at a voters registration centre, has identified the suspect.

The service has made details of the officer public in a latest update on the matter which received wide attention on social media.

No.51688 Lance Corporal Wormenor Samuel is his identity and the victim has also been recognised as one Madam Joyce Ofosuwaa.

The incident is also reported to have occurred at Asafo M.A. JHS registration Centre in the Greater Accra region.

The Police Service said their officer is under investigation for professional misconduct and assault against Madam Ofosuwaa.

The middle-aged woman was assaulted after an altercation in the queue at the registration centre.

It is unclear what led to the confrontation, but some Ghanaians have called for the interdiction of the police officer whom they say should have controlled his temper because of his position.