An 18-month-old boy, who was feared kidnapped at Gbawe in the Weija municipality, has been found dead in abandoned manhole, 700 meters away from their house.

According to information, the boy was kidnapped by alleged ritualists in the area when he was left unattended to by his guardian who was attending to natures call.

In an interview with Adom News, caretaker of the little boy, Victoria Akosua, said she saw a man with sack, popularly know as ‘Efiewura suame’ and her instinct immediately was on alert.

Mother of the child, Bernice Victor, who could not control her tears, spoke to Adom News and called on Ghanaians to come to her aid.

Help, however, did not come on time and the little boy was discovered floating on discoloured water in a manhole.