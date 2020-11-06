Fans of Shatta Wale in Kumasi have had the rare benefit of testing the man’s benevolence.

The dancehall artiste was mobbed as he drove through parts of Kumasi to shoot a music video for the popular Kumerican song he had released recently.

Day One of his Kumerican invasion saw the artiste receive a royal welcome at the airport, where dancers clad in their traditional wears awaited his arrival.

Shatta’s convoy was blocked by fans holding high placards with his posters with many others using their fingers to idolize him with the SM sign.

To appreciate the gesture, Shatta rained bundles of cedis on the elated fans who had come to meet him.

Find video of Shatta’s Kumerican Invasion below: