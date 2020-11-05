Singer Kuami Eugene says although he wasn’t aware of Sarkodie’s lyrics which endorsed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on their latest ‘Happy Day’ song, he deserves to be paid if the rapper was rewarded for it.

The duo generated a buzz on social media after their ‘Happy Day’ song dropped and the main key was endorsing the NPP ahead of the December 7 elections.

In an interview with Dr Pounds on Hitz FM’s Hitz Gallery show, Kuami Eugene said though he has no plans of endorsing political parties, Sarkodie owes him if he was paid for the job.

According to him, his verse on the song is his intellectual property, hence if it will serve any greater purpose that will yield money, then he has to be paid accordingly.

“It’s my intellectual property so if they pay him, he owes me. If he gets an alert legally over the song we did as brothers, then he must send me something,” he said.

One thing Kuami Eugene wanted Ghanaians bashing Sarkodie to know was the fact that he is aware of the consequences of backing a political party.

Sarkodie is a senior man. People shouldn’t act like he doesn’t know what he is saying. This is Sarkodie… he knows the consequences and he has his motives.

I did the music out of love. But with what is happening. It won’t be bad that I get that GHC¢500,000 people are talking about but I didn’t take one Cedi.

Watch the video below: