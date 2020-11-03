The two contenders of the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat, John Dumelo and Lydia Alhassan, have warmed hearts with their dance skills.

The duo, incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Lydia Seyram Alhassan and actor cum politician, John Dumelo, have been at each other’s neck.

However, the political season has also paved way for them to share their beautiful sides with constituents and Ghanaians at large.

After they met face to face during their respective campaign trails, they met again to pledge peace ahead of the December 7 polls.

Madam Alhassan and Mr Dumelo were led to say a vow after which they held hands and lifted them up.

Upon an invite to the dance floor, the duo danced their hearts out to a live band highlife tunes.

The elated constituents, wowed by their singular act, cheered them on as they join in the celebration.

Watch the video below: