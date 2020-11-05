National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has urged customers of Menzgold not to lose hope in his party.

He said his party was still committed to ensuring that the customers’ locked-up funds were retrieved when elected in the December polls election.

Sammy Gyamfi’s comments come after the flagbearer of the party, John Mahama, had discredited his earlier comment regarding payment of Menzgold customers.

Mr Gyamfi is on record to have said that if John Mahama won power, his administration would pay all monies owed by financial institutions including Menzgold customers which have been made defunct by the Akufo-Addo-led administration.

But, Mr Mahama, in an interview on Starr FM, said he has never said anywhere that he will pay clients of the defunct gold dealership firm when he’s given a second term.

RELATED STORIES:

Reacting to Mr Mahama’s comments which many believe contradicts his claims on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Sammy Gyamfi said his comments and that of his flagbearer meant the same.

According to him, since there are currently no documents to back the claims of the customers, they will investigate and find and out the next step to take.

“Mahama never said he will pay the money immediately we assume power and neither did I say that since we don’t know the number of affected persons or monies involved,” he said.

Listen to Mr Gyamfi in the audio attached below: