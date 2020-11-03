The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama has said he never promised to pay customers of Menzgold within his first term.

“I have never said I’ll pay Menzgold customers” he said in an interview.

Mr. Mahama in July, 2020 at an event to outdoor running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang at the UPSA in Accra promised to pay customers whose funds are locked up during the banking sector crisis.

“I pledge on behalf of the NDC that we shall pay within one year all who have funds locked up with the collapsed financial institutions. Within one year. I promise!” he said.

NDC’s Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi also on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme said aggrieved customers of Menzgold will also enjoy the package.

Former President Mahama and the NDC received massive applause from distraught customers with customers of defunct gold dealership firm, Menzgold who promised to vote massively for him.

However, the former President said he only promised to investigate the claims of the customers.

According to him, it is unclear how much is owed Menzgold customers, as such, it will be premature to promise to pay them back their monies.

“I’ve never said I’ll pay Menzgold customers, I said we’ll investigate and find out what is the extent of indebtedness” he stressed.

He indicated that, “John Mahama is caring and will not allow the investment of such people go waste so the next NDC government will pay Menzgold customers their monies,” he stated.

However, Mr. Mahama in the interview also noted the Menzgold customers are a different carton of fish, stating he has not seen any document indicating how many people are owned.

“It looks like this government has been reluctant to investigate it or even go after those who took people’s money in the fraudulent manner. And so I said when we come we’ll pursue and find out what the true facts are and we’ll take remedial actions to alleviate the suffering of the customers” he said.