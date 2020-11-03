A total of 12 senior high schools have been shortlisted for the next round of the maiden edition of the Inter-School Public Speaking Competition 2020.

After scrutinizing a dozen of thoroughly exciting entries received, the panel of judges- Rita Benewah Yali, Deputy Director Administration and HR, Ghana Peace Council, George Tawia Tata, Director of Data Collection and monitoring GES, Ga Central and Andrew Amanor Programmes Director Deedee Gobal settled on 12 schools which are; Sunyani SHS, Opoku Ware SHS, Achimota SHS, Mfantsipim School, Mawuli SHS, Adisadel College, Pope John and Minor Seminary.

The rest are Odorgonno SHS, Navrongo SHS, Chemu SHS, Takoradi SHS, and St Francis Xavier Junior Seminary.

The schools were selected based on the delivery, gesturing and other good public speaking dynamics.

The 12 have thus made it to the next stage of the competition which requires public voting.

They have already submitted a three-minute video canvassing arguments on the theme: “Silencing the guns; the peace of Ghana is in my hands before, during and after the elections.”

Among other things, the competitors are making a case for a peaceful election and are spelling out in clear terms the roles individuals and institutions must play to ensure peace before, during and after the December elections.

Explaining the voting modalities, the CEO of DeeDee Global Madam Bertha Amanor said the videos of all the entries have already been posted on www.deedeeglobal.com, the@ispcsghana social media handles as well as on the SpeakUpp App.

“The public is expected to vote by dialing *365*366# and enter Code of each school and follow the prompts,” she said, adding “voting is free and it is expected to end on Friday November 5, 2020.”

Eight schools are expected to make it to the next stage of the competition.

The Inter-School Public Speaking Competition is expected to unearth Ghana’s best young orator as well as promote peace before, during and after the 2020 elections.

It is also a collaboration between the Ghana Peace Council and Ghana Education Service and sponsored by Vodafone Ghana Foundation, Coca Cola and SpeakUpp.