Shatta Wale reveals the only musician he can’t wait to meet in person

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, took to his Facebook live platform to disclose to his followers the only musician he is dying to meet in person.

According to him, he would do whatever possible to have a one-on-one chat with Jamaica’s dancehall superstar Vybz Kartel.

Naming him as his alter ego, Shatta Wale said he cannot wait for the Summer Time hitmaker to lay his hands on his head.

My dream is to see Vybz Kartel freed from prison. That is my biggest dream because I need to meet him personally so he can just touch me.

Shout out to you dada, you are the finest man. I have this connection with him, he said.

Additionally, Shatta Wale said he will release his Mansa Musa song with Vybz Kartel in 2021.

Nonetheless, in 2014, Kartel was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his associate Clive “Lizard” Williams.

He will be eligible for parole once he has served a minimum of 35 years in prison.

Despite being imprisoned, Kartel continues to release new music prolifically, releasing over 50 new songs in 2016 alone.