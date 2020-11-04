Ghanaian producer, promoter and event organiser based in Takoradi, Sadick Assah, popularly known as Sleeky Promotions, has slammed A-list musicians who are endorsing political parties for money.

In his latest post, Mr Assah, who worked with many Ghanaian musicians prior to their fame, said it is always necessary to protect their brand away from politics.

According to him, they should rather be neutral and disassociate their brands from political parties because it has the tendency of affecting them drastically.

The Chief Executive Officer of Sleeky Promotions said he felt very disappointed when he saw videos of Ghanaian top stars, Samini and Sarkodie, endorsing political parties instead of standing for peace projects that will help citizens to desist from violence.

Only hungry musicians will endorse a political party, instead of them to join forces to come up with a peace song prior to the election to advise the youth against engaging in political campaign that may lead to violence they rather endorse party colours, he tweeted.

Award-winning rapper, Sarkodie, known in private life as Michael Owusu Addo, gave a big boost to the campaign of President Nana Akufo-Addo in his latest song.

In his latest song titled ‘Happy Day’, Sarkodie endorsed President Akufo-Addo for a second term.

The song, which featured Kuami Eugene, was released on Monday, November 2, 2020.

Dancehall artiste, Samini, has also released his ‘Kpoyaka’ song to throw his weight behind the New Patriotic Party ahead of the December 7 elections.