Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has revealed that she attempted to kill herself twice early on in her life.

Tiwa Savage, in a Black Box interview with media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, on Monday, said the incident happened while she was studying in London.

The ‘Koroba’ crooner said she attempted suicide because she was being bullied as a black kid in London.

She stated that her strong Nigerian accent, food among others were mocked at by her classmates.

“I moved to London with my mum at age 10. I was teased so badly. They used to call me ‘African girl’, ‘Foo foo’, ‘Your food smells’ and so on.”

“It was terrible. It was so bad that I literally tried to kill myself two times. I was really depressed,” she said.

At some point, she said, she had to get a police escort to protect her from her bullies.

“I was really bullied; they will flush my head down the toilet during lunch break. I had to have a police escort me sometimes because after school they would rush on me in the bus.

“These were gangs of girls, it was really bad. The bullying went on for three to four years,” she recounted.