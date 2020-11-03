The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has registered his displeasure with the Special Prosecutor (SP), Martin Amidu.

Mr Mahama’s disappointment stems from the addition of his name in the Special Prosecutor’s (SP) latest report on the Airbus scandal.

Mr Amidu, in his report, said he has established the identity of the elected Government official 1(GO1) in the Airbus SE scandal as the former President John Dramani Mahama

He indicated he has not been able to interrogate Mr Mahama due to the upcoming December 7 election.

The SP said these as part of his observations in the corruption risk assessment report on the Agyapa Royalties deal which he has submitted to the Office of the President.

ALSO READ:

However, speaking on Accra-based Starr FM, Mr Mahama bemoaned why Mr Amidu mentioned him in the report to equalise the Agyapa deal.

“I’m disappointed in Martin Amidu for putting that paragraph in his report to equalise things, no financial benefit accrued to me, not a single dollar,” he said.

He urged the SP to come clear on his investigations.

“Legally, he has no single basis to continue with that investigation. He should show us what investigation he has done, he should tell us who he has spoken to,” Mr Mahama demanded.