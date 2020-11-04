Controversial actress, Akuapem Poloo, has grabbed attention to her social media handles again after posting a video of her son.

Recalled the last post with her son was a nude photo to celebrate her son’s birthday and this landed her in trouble with the police.

The criticisms have not deterred her from having fun with her only child and showing the evidence to the world.

In a latest video, Poloo could be seen participating in a viral dance challenge with her son, who cheered her on.

The challenge is supposed to be performed by two bestfriends, but with none by her side, Poloo employed the services of her seven-year-old.

Th actress’ fans have expressed delight over how close she is to her son.