The running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has visited the grave of former President, John Dramani Mahama’s father at Bole.

On her arrival as part of campaign tour of the Northern Region, Prof Opoku-Agyemang decided to pay her respects to the late father of the party’s presidential candidate, Hon. E.A. Mahama.

Posting some photos on her Facebook page, Professor Opoku-Agyemang, shared her experience and how saddened she was.

She sighted the achievements of the Honorable man who was also a Member of Parliament and Minister in the First Republic.

READ ALSO:

She assured the people who were present at the gathering that, she, together with Mr Mahama, would continue with his legacy and selfless vision for the people of Ghana.

She wrote: A solemn and deeply moving occasion as I paid my respects to the memory of the distinguished statesman and proud father of my boss, H.E. John Dramani Mahama – Flagbearer of the NDC on my arrival in Bole yesterday. As MP and Minister in the First Republic, Hon. E.A. Mahama indeed touched many lives. His son and I are determined to build on his legacy of selfless and visionary leadership that positively impacts everyone, not a few. Continue to rest in perfect peace, Sir.