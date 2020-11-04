Aspiring Member of Parliament (MP), John Setor Dumelo, is a fresh graduate in town.

Photos circulation online show him in his graduation outfit as he becomes a degree holder from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

The actor and politician, who was spotted in a white outfit, graduated after reading Public Administration.

Additionally, some of the photos had some of his family members and colleagues who had graduated posing for photographs with him.

MORE:

Check the photos out below: