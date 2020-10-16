Running mate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has defended her decision to renew her teaching contract with the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

Prof Opoku-Agyemang, despite the criticisms, believes writing for a renewal of contract is in the right direction.

Her comments come on the back of a viral letter of the said contract renewal addressed to UCC.

Speaking in an interview with Joy News, she argued she has every right to draw salaries from the University and also write for a renewal of her post-retirement contract.

“If I write for my contract to be advanced, I’ve every right to do so. I’ve every right like anybody else to do so. What prevents me from doing that? So the students I have right now in my hands I should drop them in the ocean? Is that what happens in his place of work?” she quizzed.

To the former Education Minister under the erstwhile Mahama administration, she does not know where that propaganda is coming from and what it is meant to serve in this country.

ALSO READ:

She added she committed no crime in doing what has been made public.

“As if it is a crime to write a letter to your own University where I’ve spent all my life. Do they even know the conditions under which I went there? Do they know what strings were pulled?

“They don’t know any of this and they just shoot their mouth and like the teacher allowance, they expect me to be dancing around the subject,” she lashed out.

Watch the video below: