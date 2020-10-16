The Ghana Paralympic Committee has named its president, Sampson Deen, to serve on the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 2023 Africa Paralympic Games.

According to a statement signed by Peter Adjei, the Secretary-General of the National Paralympic Committee, they have named their president Mr Deen to serve on the LOC for the event because it is the highest decision-making body for the games and needs to be represented by the highest officer.

He said Ghana has been working closely with the International Paralympic Committee and the Africa Paralympic Committee and learning from the last games in Morocco, they want a united occurrence to go alongside the abled sporting events.

He said the 2023 African Paralympic Games will feature eight para sporting disciplines, namely; Para Athletics, Para Powerlifting, Para-Taekwondo, Wheelchair Tennis, Wheelchair Basketball, Goalball, Sitting Volleyball and Blind Football.

He disclosed that the winners will qualify for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

According to Adjei hosting the Games in Ghana is an opportunity for more disabled athletes to show their skills and talent and qualify to represent Ghana at the major Games in France.

He revealed that Ghana has been given the nod to stage a six-nation invitational Para Powerlifting Championship programme in February 2021, Countries expected to participate are Russia, Cote d’Ivoire, Gambia, Togo, Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Russia.

He prayed both able and disable sports get fair representation and investment

A nine-member committee for the organization of the event has already been named.

Ghana was confirmed the host of the event by the Executive Committee of the African Union.

READ ALSO

Kumasi and Accra have been set as the two main cities to host the event which will be the 13th edition.

The nine members of Africa games 2023 LOC: