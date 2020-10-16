A police investigator with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Sevice, Detective Chief Inspector Bernard Berko, has told an Accra High Court that forensic analysis has been carried out on a leaked tape said to be the voice of Chairman for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo and a member of the party’s communications team, Kwaku Boahen, have been accused by State prosecutors of plotting to undertake series of criminal activities targeted at the Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson, Mrs Jean Mensa and others including National Security operatives.

They have since denied the allegations and described the audio as doctored.

State prosecutors on Friday told an Accra High Court that a reputable forensics institution has analysed the audio.

Detective Chief Inspector Berko informed the court that, the leaked tape was obtained from Accra-based radio station Adom FM.

A recording of an interview Kwaku Boahen granted the same radio station was also obtained. He revealed that the police confronted the two accused persons with the tapes but aside from describing them as doctored, they exercised their right to remain silent.

He continued that Mr Ofosi-Ampofo, after the police interrogation, addressed party supporters at the CID Headquarters. He said the police obtained a recording of that address and handed it together with the leaked tape to the Israel Forensics Institute for analysis.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo’s lawyers, led by Tony Lithur, indicated their intention to object to the leaked tape being accepted as evidence. They, however, asked that the court plays it to the hearing of all before they raise the objection.

After a little over 15 minutes of the audio playing, Director of Public Prosecution Yvonne Attakora Obuobisa said they had given a wrong sound file to the court and that the audio does not capture the entire recording.

She, therefore, urged the court to grant an adjournment.

Justice Samuel Asiedu granted the request and adjourned proceedings to November 19 for continuation.