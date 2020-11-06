The Ghana Police Service has identified a number of areas where chaos is likely to erupt ahead of the December 7, elections.

The vicinities are categorised into key flashpoints with the Ashanti Region topping with the most districts prone to violence.

The National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons has already indicated the relevance of alertness in the country’s overall approach going into the election to ensure that acts of violence are reduced to the barest minimum.

They want these flashpoints to be adequately monitored as various political parties intensify their campaigns in a bid to secure victory in the December presidential and parliamentary elections.

RELATED STORIES:

What to know about deployment:

Some 62,794 men to be deployed- Police, Fire Service, Prison Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Customs division of the Ghana Revenue Authority and Ghana Armed Forces Security personnel will wear distinctive armbands for easy identification BNI, CID to operate without uniforms. Approach all polling stations as a hotspot Motorbikes not allowed within 100 meters of polling stations Rapid Respond Units to e deployed on Standby At least one-armed officer at each of the 33000 polling stations What to do if you witness electoral violence Police to provide a communications channel Response to a distress call to expected within at least 15 minutes.

Top four regions with the most electoral violence flashpoints:

REGION Out of 6178 flashpoints Out of 4O98 flashpoints Ashante Region 975 635 Central Region 908 537 Northern Region 393 287 Greater Accra Region 500 264

Top three districts in the top four regions prone to electoral violence:

Region Districts Hotspots

Ashanti Offinso North AsawaseEffiduase/Asokore 56,5353

Central Awutu Senya East Gomoa West Heman Lower Denkyira 72,6151

Northern Yendi Tamale Central Gushegu 55,5040

Greater Accra Ayawasao Central Odododiodoo, Ablekumah West 50,5030