Popular host on Adom TV, Cynthia Tima Yeboah, widely known as Tima Kumkum, has been adjudged as a role model in Media Excellence.

This was at the Young Professionals and Youth Coalition’s (YPYC) 11th edition of the Young Professionals Role Model (YPRM) event.

Tima Kumkum.

Tima Kumkum was part of 10 high profile personalities slated to receive honorary awards in diverse areas.

She won the silver category at the event which took place on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The award categories cover academia to industry with over 30 coveted awards earmarked to be handed out to deserving individuals and blue-chip companies.

The YPRM is a permanent feature on the calendar of YPYC, during which high performing corporate entities and individuals are singled out for the meritorious award.