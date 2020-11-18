A 31-year-old man, Samson Zabanga, who shot himself after shooting a painter, Kwame Amoah, has been confirmed dead.

Mr Zabanga shot himself at Ayeduase near the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in the Ashanti Region.

He is reported to have died around 5.30 pm on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, few moments after the victim, Kwame Amoah had died.

Public Relations Officer of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, ASP Godwin Ahianyo confirmed his death.

The bodies of both men have been deposited at the hospital’s morgue awaiting autopsy.

Mr Zabanga, a driver of a KIA saloon vehicle, is reported to have shot himself after shooting a man who warned him against careless driving.

The victim, one Amoah, who is a painter, was shot three times in the stomach after returning a slap from the driver.

The driver, according to witnesses, was quarrelling with a woman who sat in the front seat of the vehicle.

He shot himself after he was surrounded by the police who had rushed to the scene to prevent a mob action.