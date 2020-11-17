Victims of a fatal road crash, which occurred on the Obuasi-Dunkwa road on Saturday evening, have been identified.

Five people died in the accident when a Toyota Hilux Pick-Up collided head-on with a Mercedes Benz Bus at the outskirts of Adinkra at about 6:40 p.m.

All five deceased males; including the two drivers have been identified by their families.

Whilst four of them, including driver of the Toyota Hilux vehicle, identified as Alhaji Iddrisu Asenbee, aged 50, died on the spot, the driver of the Mercedes Benz, Francis Kumi, 52, died Sunday morning.

Others are Jones Baah, Kwame Yankey, both aged 40 and 30-year-old Razak Sulemana.

Their bodies have since been deposited at the Obuasi Government and Anglogold Ashanti Hospitals where 18 other injured victims are on admission.

Giving details of the accident, Ashanti Regional Commander of the Police Motor, Traffic and Transport Department, Superintendent Adu Boahen, said the driver of the Toyota Hilux vehicle in an attempt to overtake a vehicle ahead of him at the outskirts of Adinkra collided with the bus.

ALSO

Driver of the Toyota Hilux Pick Up and three others died on the spot.

Meanwhile, the two accident vehicles have been impounded at the Obuasi Central Police Station pending further police investigations.