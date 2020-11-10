An awardee of the 36th edition of the National Farmers’ Day celebration, Kwasi Kyere Ampofo, has died in a ghastly accident.

Reports indicate the accident occurred in a head-on collision with a Benz tipper truck , killing him instantly with the motorbike mangled.

Mr Ampofo is reported to have been involved in the accident on his way to the event grounds to receive his award.

The 48-year-old was an Agric Extension Officer and was expected to pick the best Extension Officer award at Wassa Essiaman in the Wassa East district of the region where the district held the 2020 celebration.

Meanwhile, the body has been conveyed to Gye Nyame, a private mortuary at Dominase for preservation and autopsy.

RELATED STORIES:

The suspect driver is also currently in police custody assisting with investigations with the tipper truck impounded and the mangled motorbike conveyed to the police station.