Elder Kenneth Nana Amoateng and Vera Nana Yaa Amoateng of Tema Community 1 Assembly of The Church of Pentecost have given birth to a set of five children after enduring eight years of a childless marriage.

The beautiful babies are made up of four beautiful girls and a bouncing baby boy. They are Kezia, Kendalyn, Kenia, Kendra, and Kenaniah. They were named and dedicated on Sunday, November 8, 2020, by the Tema Area Head of The Church of Pentecost, Apostle Matthew Larbi Wettey, assisted by Pastor John Mensah Yanney of Tema Community 1 District.

Elder Amoateng, who is currently the Presiding Elder of the Community 1 Assembly, expressed his immense joy and gratitude to God for the miracle he and his wife have received.

Speaking to PENTECOST NEWS, Elder Amoateng, who works with a Non-Governmental Organisation, said he got married to his wife in October 2013 full of expectations to be blessed with the seed of the womb. However, they kept on counting the days and the years but without any sign of conception.

He said that though it was not easy they trusted and believed God for a miracle. In October 2019, his wife conceived and gave birth to the quintuplet in May 2020.